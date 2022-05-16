Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being advised not to steal the spotlight from Queen Elizabeth II when they join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations from June 2 to 5.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed that they will attend the event with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months. It would be the first time for their daughter to meet the British royals in person following news that they have already seen her through video calls. It would also be a reunion with their son, who was only 10 months old when they last saw him in the U.K.

There is reportedly a concern that the family of four will steal the limelight from the 96-year-old monarch during the celebrations. After all, the public has been anticipating the reunion and looking forward to seeing Lilibet too.

According to royal expert Christine Ross, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ultimately keep a low profile during the four-day celebrations. They would not want to disappoint Queen Elizabeth II and make her unhappy during this special moment.

Ross told US Weekly's "Royally Us" podcast that the couple and their children could attend "private celebrations" only. She said, "I think that they will mostly take part in private celebrations. I don't think we're going to see them very much, to be honest."

She added, "But they're there, they're part of the family, but they're not taking away from the story."

Ross claimed that had the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted out of the celebrations, then "the story would be they're not allowed to go." She said that they would also only make the "main headlines" if they were "front and centre" on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

"I feel like we're going to see a lot of decisions in the next couple of weeks that are really forcing a redirection of the conversation to the Queen. All of this is about the Queen. It's not about the drama with Harry and Meghan. It's not about the drama with Andrew," she added.

It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle requested to be excluded from the appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast on June 2. In the end, the monarch decided to only have working royals join her.