Royal watchers are already anticipating an awkward reunion between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton when the Sussexes visit the U.K. in September.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a short European trip for charity purposes. They will drop by Manchester on Sept. 5 to attend the One Young World Summit, where the duchess is expected to deliver a speech.

They will then head to Dusseldorf, Germany to attend the Invictus Games 2023 preview event, and then head back to London on Sept. 8, for the WellChild Awards, which is close to Prince Harry's heart.

It is expected that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor while they are in the U.K. During this time, Prince William and Kate Middleton would have already moved their family into their new home, Adelaide Cottage, which is also on the grounds of Windsor.

There is said to be a great chance that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might bump into the visiting royals because their four-bedroom home is right next to Frogmore Cottage.

However, royal expert Ingrid Seward believes this to be unlikely. She said that Prince William may want to avoid seeing his younger brother at all.

She told The Sun, "I don't think they would bump into one another unless it was pre-arranged."

She added, "I suppose one could go round with some flowers as a peace offering, but remember what happened last time." Seward is probably referencing the flowers Meghan Markle mentioned in her Oprah interview. She said Kate Middleton apologised to her for making her upset in the leadup to her wedding to Prince Harry with a note and flowers.

Fellow royal expert Russell Myers believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. visit will be a "whistlestop tour," one that is business-like in nature and focused on their charity visits. They may not have time to reunite with the British royals given their packed schedule. They reportedly also do not want to make any "fanfare" out of the visit and want to keep a low profile, just like what happened when they returned for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.