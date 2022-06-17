Prince William and Kate Middleton's decision to move to Windsor could create some tension with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Royal experts claimed that the couple plan to move to Adelaide Cottage, which is near Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still hold the lease to Frogmore Cottage. It becomes their home whenever they return to the U.K. They recently stayed there during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and even celebrated Lilibet's first birthday there.

Royal commentators Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito discussed on an episode of "Royally Obsessed" podcast how the move could potentially cause conflict between the two families.

Bowie pointed out the fact that Adelaide Cottage is "right next to Frogmore Cottage" and so their close proximity to each other could likely cause "some tension."

Fiorito added that Prince William and Kate Middleton's move to Windsor might also potentially affect Prince Andrew. She said, "this move is expected to significantly change the dynamic in Windsor where the Duke of York has the most contact with the Queen. I think that's fascinating. Of course the school tie in for the kids."

The Duke of York lives in Royal Lodge in Windsor and it is said that he occasionally visits his mother for lunch at Windsor Castle. He has reportedly been paying her visits in an attempt to get to her good graces, so she could allow him to return to public life.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they extended their lease on Frogmore Cottage ahead of their return for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This move reportedly shows that "they aren't going to disappear."

An insider claimed, "By agreeing to extend the lease, and with Jack and Eugenie focusing on Portugal, they have a firm presence smack bang in the middle of the Windsor court where it's all happening. They can now come and go any time they please."

Prince William and Kate Middleton currently split their time between Kensington Palace in London and their country home in Anmer Hall. It is not yet known when they plan to move to Adelaide Cottage. As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that Frogmore Cottage remains their UK home.