Expectations are high for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the U.K. ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June to make amends with the royals.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe discussed the anticipation surrounding the possibility of seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie and Lilibet at the event. Reports have it that the 37-year-old royal had expressed his intention to join the celebrations. It is not known yet if he plans to bring his family along with him, given how he recently expressed concerns about their safety in the country without police protection.

However, Larcombe said that it is likely that the couple could return to the U.K. sooner than expected. He mentioned the Invictus Games in Hague, which Prince Harry is due to personally attend.

"It's likely Harry and Meghan are planning to come over for the Jubilee in June, but they could come even sooner, as Harry is due to be in The Hague in the Netherlands in April for the Invictus Games," he told Closer magazine.

The royal expert claimed that "it'll definitely be a tense reunion" whether the couple returns in April or June. He added, "Either way, it seems that this year Harry and Meghan will return to British soil and face the family they have so publicly criticised."

"I imagine Harry and Meghan's return will be a tense one – so much has gone on since Meghan was last here, and relationships have broken down. The news of Harry's memoir caused a lot of upset and anger – with him visiting only months before its intended release, I imagine it'll be a bit of an elephant in the room," he explained adding that the Duke of Sussex's memoir "has the potential to do damage" and thinks that it will "be particularly tough for Harry" and that "he'll feel very torn."

On the other hand, Larcombe shared his hope that the trip back to the U.K. could build bridges toward reconciliation with the British royals. He hopes that it "could ease some tensions" because the last thing the family wants is more stress with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He hoped that the couple's visit "could potentially be a fresh start for them all."