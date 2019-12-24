A member of the Royal Family thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should return to the U.K.and cut short their vacation in order to spend Christmas with the royals at Sandringham.

The royals are reportedly urging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to return to the U.K. amid Prince Philip's health issues. He has been hospitalised for four days and the family wants the couple to be with the royals for what could be the patriarch's last Christmas.

"Even before the Duke became ill, many were at a loss as to why Harry and Meghan would miss what could be one of the last family Christmases with the Queen and Philip," the family member told a friend, according to The Sun.

"They are absolutely entitled to a proper break and privacy, but they've had six weeks off. What about some lovely family photos and memories with baby Archie?" the royal member added.

The source claimed that many were eager to see Archie over Christmas but were told that he could not be at Sandringham because his parents will be spending the holiday in Canada. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to spend Christmas away from the Royal Family is considered to be "inconsiderate and selfish, given the Queen and Philip's advancing age."

The family member acknowledged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Canada to process everything, including if they still "want to be working royals," but pointed out that they should at least return to the U.K. for the holidays.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have supposedly "disappointed" some members of the Royal Family with their decision to spend Christmas away from Sandringham. This is the first time the couple has decided to spend it abroad after having joined the family tradition in the last two years.

Despite the criticism, Queen Elizabeth II has already given the couple permission to miss the festivities at her Norfolk estate. She continued with the royal tradition in the midst of uncertainties over Prince Philip's health. He was hospitalised on Friday under his doctor's recommendation, but has been discharged just in time to spend Christmas with his family at Sandringham.