Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be putting money before family loyalty when they signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, pointed out that the couple was thinking ahead when they signed the deal. They knew that the late royal's story was bound to become a media sensation because of "The Crown."

The 63-year old noted that the series was already available on Netflix when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed the deal with the streamer. They were reportedly keen enough to plan ahead on how they can profit off Princess Diana's story or off their royal connection.

"The world is just as – if not more – fascinated by and adoring of Diana as when she was alive. The interest in her has skyrocketed in recent years," Burrell told Closer magazine.

He added that although "The Crown" had not entered Princess Diana's era yet when they made the deal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "were both sharp enough to realise it would eventually cover her life."

"Harry's always insisted he's sensitive about his mother's portrayal on the world stage, but clearly didn't mind that his employers would be exploiting her life in one of their shows. They appear to be turning a blind eye to the Diana musical, which just adds to the impression that Harry and Meghan are cashing in on Diana and their royal connection." the former butler claimed.

Burrell, who worked at both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for a decade, said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "presumably won't cut ties with Netflix because of it, because they thrive off the interest in Diana. It's what makes them bankable." He added, "Harry and Meghan knew who they were getting into bed with when they signed that deal – it was too much money to say no to."

"The Crown" is now on its Season 4 with actress Elizabeth Debicki portraying the role of the late Princess of Wales. The season will explore Princess Diana's failed marriage with Prince Charles. Aside from the series, both the Kristen Stewart-led "Spencer" and "Diana: The Musical" are making headlines for allegedly giving a disrespectful interpretation of the late royal's life.