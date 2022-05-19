Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made last minute changes to some parts of their wedding vows to include the late Princess Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married on May 19, 2018 with millions of people around the world bearing witness to their exchange of vows. According to Darren Stanton of Betfair Casino, the couple used "husband and wife" instead of "man and wife" and removed "obey" just like what Prince Charles and the late Princess of Wales did to their marriage vows.

The body language expert said, according to Entertainment Daily, that Meghan Markle "seems to have a strong affection for Princess Diana and this shows through her changing the wording of her marriage vows."

He added that doing these changes suggested that Prince Harry "wanted to honour his mother on his big day." It reportedly also "displays Meghan's desire to have an affinity with Diana."

Read more Queen gave 'upset' Meghan Markle 'a quiet talking to' ahead of Royal Wedding

Aside from changing some of the words on their marriage vows, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also incorporated tiny details into their wedding to pay tribute to the late princess. The former "Suits" star included forget-me-nots, which were said to be Princess Diana's favourite flowers, in her bridal bouquet.

Likewise, she included a memento from her first date with Prince Harry to her wedding gown. She had a piece of the blue dress she wore to the date sewn into her veil. Stanton said, "This hidden detail was probably intended to be a private gesture between Meghan and Harry to remind the couple of the early days of their relationship."

The couple will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday, May 19. They exchanged their vows in St. George's Chapel in front of 600 guests and to millions of TV and online spectators. It was a memorable moment, not only because it saw the union of two people in love, but because Prince Charles stepped in for the duchess' father, Thomas Markle Sr.

The Prince of Wales walked Meghan Markle down the aisle halfway going to the altar. Her mother, Doria Ragland, was said to be the only family member who attended the duchess' wedding to Prince Harry.