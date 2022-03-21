Queen Elizabeth II was forced to interfere during the preparations for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding following a row over eggs.

Royal author Katie Nicholl shared that the British monarch pulled the Duchess of Sussex aside after she became upset over wedding reception arrangements. It reportedly happened during a food tasting at Windsor Castle. She got particularly concerned over one dish which she was told had no eggs in it.

However, she protested that she could still taste the egg. She "got very upset" about it because she had wanted an egg-free alternative for the VIP guests who are under strict diets. It is said that Queen Elizabeth II walked in on the incident and pulled Meghan to the side to talk to her privately.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called 'awful' for not letting Queen see Lilibet

"Meghan got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, 'No, I can taste it, I can taste there's egg in this dish,'" Nicholl told Yahoo's Royal Box.

The royal commentator said Queen Elizabeth II "quietly took Meghan to the side" to talk to her. She continued, "I think there was a bit of an upset when suddenly the Queen walked in, because of course, this was Windsor Castle, this is her home."

Meghan Markle reportedly got a firm talking to by the British monarch who told her, "in this family, we don't speak to people like that."

In the leadup to her wedding to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel, the former "Suits" star also got into a misunderstanding with Kate Middleton about bridesmaid dresses. Initial rumours stated that she made the Duchess of Cambridge cry during a fitting.

However, Meghan Markle has since clarified in her Oprah interview in March 2021 that the reverse happened. She said they had a confrontation and she got upset because it hurt her feelings. She told Winfrey that Kate Middleton "was upset about something, she owned it" and brought her flowers and a note of apology. She called the incident "a turning point" in their relationship.