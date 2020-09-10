Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted for a financially independent path when they announced their exit from the British royal family and it seems to be working fine for them. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are allegedly worth more than $1 million a booking as a speaker at virtual events.

According to Telegraph, a four-page document specifies the list of conditions for "booking the couple as virtual speakers." The leaked document outlines "who moderates any discussion" and who introduces them, all will be the couple's decision.

"Virtual Event Request Form" was issued by the Harry Walker Agency (HWA), an exclusive speakers bureau and lecture agency, with whom they signed up in June. The company boasts of representing the Obamas, Clintons, and Oprah Winfrey.

It is noted that the couple could charge up to $1.4 million for each appearance they make as a speaker on virtual engagement. And the fees must be paid in advance. "The choice of introducer and moderator will be at the final discretion of the speaker.

"The fee will need to be paid directly from the contracting organisation's account," read the guidelines on the form.

As per the document, the couple also seeks the full list of the audience, details of sponsors, and the dress code for the event.

"If you were to lose one or more of the above sponsors, would your organisation still be able to move forward with this event?" the document reveals.

The reveal comes just days after the couple's lucrative deal with US streaming giant Netflix. The couple has several projects in development under the deal for their yet-to-be-named production company. The megadeal between the former royals and the streaming service is believed to be worth $150 million. The multi-year deal assures that their productions will remain "exclusive" to Netflix.

Harry and Meghan exited the royal family earlier this year. The couple announced that they wanted to carve a "financially" independent path as they step back from the royal duties.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the couple said in their statement posted on their now-defunct Instagram account.