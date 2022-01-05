Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to be there for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and they are said to likely take the attention off the monarch.

Royal commentator Neal Sean suspects that it will be a reunion filled with tension and awkwardness if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decide to join the four-day event. He warned that the media will be anticipating the chance to capture on camera the family drama that could ensue. He also questioned what the couple could possibly offer and claimed that they are likely only going to cause problems.

"I'm sure that her gracious Majesty the Queen would have enough people helping to serve the teas and possibly clearing up at Windsor Great park, who knows," Sean said in his YouTube channel.

"You can only imagine what on earth Harry and Meghan could possibly offer. I don't mean that in a cruel way, but you know it's going to be very difficult for Her Majesty the Queen and of course, His Royal Highness Prince Charles and Princess Anne," he continued and added, "What could they offer? That would take a lot of focus away from the Queen."

Despite the alleged rift with the royals, Sean claimed that Queen Elizabeth II would likely still invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to a private gathering. This is said to be why the couple is keeping their calendar open for the celebrations.

"What I'm suspecting is there will be some kind of banquet, perhaps low-key, that they possibly could get invited to. What we do know, however, is their diaries are remaining free," he said.

An insider claimed that Prince Harry is "already causing a headache" because he has requested to be there for his grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. People have reportedly started asking if he and Meghan Markle will be on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast and if they will join any events. There are also worries about their presence potentially overshadowing the celebration of the monarch's 70 years on the throne amid expectations that the family reunion is going to be very awkward.