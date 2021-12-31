Meghan Markle could potentially ruin Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year, as she is poised to share even more shocking revelations.

Royal astrologer Debbie Frank believes that the new year will prompt the Duchess of Sussex to come forward and "speak her truth." She claimed that the royal's "long-drawn-out battle reaches a tipping point" come January.

"Meghan may not consciously court controversy but the rebellious planet Uranus angling her Sun, is priming her to do what no one expects," she told Hello Magazine.

Frank said that by March, the 40-year-old mum-of-two will be on the lookout for "new ventures that will add a different dimension to her role in life." She described the Duchess of Sussex as someone "capable of pulling things out of the hat that create a few shock waves."

"Meghan will resist anything that pigeon-holes her during this time and will take the lead to steer outside of her comfort zone. Her Sun in shiny Leo in the area of the chart that attracts an enormous amount of attention means she was always born to radiate a strong presence," the astrologer, who was also Princess Diana's confidante, explained and called the former "Suits" star "not a background person!"

The royal family could also be up for some more drama come June when Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 70th year on the throne. Frank said that over Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Meghan Markle's "need to find her voice and speak her truth may jangle other royals. But during autumn, the cosmos settles into a calmer picture for her."

Frank's predictions come amid questions about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the U.K. and join the royals in the celebrations. It could reportedly bring about an "awkward" reunion with the family. She claimed that the queen's Platinum Jubilee marks an important time where communication matters and this is said to be when Prince Harry will feel "awkward and out of step." She predicted that aside from Meghan Markle, the duke will also be "full of surprises" in the coming year.