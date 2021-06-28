Native Americans advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against using "holy" water supplied to their Montecito mansion for their gardens.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled at their estate in Santa Barbara, California since they quit royal life in the U.K. in March 2020. It would be a year in July since they relocated to the 7.4-acre compound, which is said to be home to several hot and cold springs and a series of underground rivers, from which local residents divert water.

According to tribe leader Eleanour Fishburn of the Barbareno-Ventura Native American branch, the water is considered sacred for Native Americans. It has been part of ceremonial practices for the tribe, who once lived along the coasts of California. She shared her fears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, or the other residents for that matter, could be using the water to irrigate their gardens.

"For us, this water is a pure water, a holy water and a ceremonial water. As a native population, it is sacred for us and the idea that people in the area are using water from springs to water their gardens is something that doesn't sit well with us," she told The Sun.

The 60-year-old Fishburn said she hopes to meet the couple in person so she could share with them the historical importance of the water for the Native Americans. She also wants to discuss with them alternatives so they do not have to use the holy water from their home in their gardens.

"It would be great if they came so we could explain our history and culture and let them know about how sacred the water is to us," she explained adding, "It would be good to explain to them that if they are using the water to irrigate their garden, they have an alternative choice."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to respond to Fishburn's revelation and request for a meeting. This is the second time that the couple's Montecito mansion has been linked to the Native Americans. Last month, human remains said to belong to the tribe were also found near their property.