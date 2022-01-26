Celebrity astrologer and tarot reader Kyle Thomas revealed what lies ahead for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this year, from their business ventures, marriage, and plans for their family. He teased at a possible relocation from their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

Reports have it that the couple is planning to sell the lavish property they bought in 2020 because they have problems with its location. They do not want to move somewhere far, but are just looking around the same neighbourhood. Now according to Thomas, he saw this plan to relocate in their stars.

In his piece for the New York Post, he claimed that 2022 is "going to be an important year" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they focus on their family. He said there is "a strong focus on growing closer with their children and sharing true happiness around their domestic life." Their family will reportedly be "the cornerstone of how they build their newfound legacy."

Read more Prince Harry 'chasing happiness' in unhappy marriage with Meghan Markle: opinion

Thomas added that "there will also be a strong focus around home and real estate in 2022." He explained, "As much as I see them keeping themselves firmly planted in one or two places, I think they may also consider setting up shop across a few different locations, too. This will give them a change of pace if they need it."

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe suspected that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be having problems in their marriage. This would be why they have plans to relocate again. Not because they are unhappy with their Montecito mansion but with their marriage.

However, Thomas disagreed and said that the couple could not be more fated for each other. He called them "a match made in heaven." He explained, "In fact, these two are so aligned, I can see why they met, fell in love, and realised this is 'the one.' In many ways, their charts mirror one another, which shows that they're stronger together as a team." He added, "Sure, they were great on their own, but when you're with the right person, everything else in life just sort of clicks." Thomas rated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's compatibility a 9 out of 10.