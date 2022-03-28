Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have made a different impact had they carried out the Caribbean tour instead of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Jamaica amid protests calling for reparations and an apology for the British monarchy's involvement in the slave trade thousands of years ago. Although photos showed the couple enjoying their time with the locals as they tried to immerse in their culture, the awkwardness was reportedly still there.

Some royal commentators even called Prince William and Kate Middleton's tour of the Caribbean "cringeworthy." They were also met with protests at the final leg of the tour in The Bahamas. However, it would have been a different story had Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carried out the duty on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

Read more Prince William, Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour labelled a 'royal disaster'

In his piece for The Sun, royal author Tony Parsons wrote, "If only the Palace had just slapped some factor 50 on Harry's bald spot and told Meghan she was about to play the role of a lifetime. That royal yacht has sailed, of course."

He continued, "Imagining them doing a gruelling meet-and-greet all over the Commonwealth is just a crazy dream. But seeing William and Kate looking uncomfortable in the Caribbean was a reminder of the historic opportunity that has been lost forever."

Parsons applauded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for doing their "very best." He noted how "many locals clearly adored William and Kate. But the uneasy truth is this tour of the Caribbean felt just a bit off." He pointed out "the bitter truth" that the Caribbean tour "would have been a perfect gig" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Woke yet glam, caring yet charismatic, their eyes shining with compassionate tears, Harry and Meghan would have been living, multi-racial proof the Royal Family are not some milky white leftover from ancient history," the royal biographer wrote of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Of course, it is no longer possible for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to carry out royal duties, much less on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. They abandoned their royal life in 2020 and are now doing everything they can to be financially independent in California.