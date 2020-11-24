Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currently facing criticism over their deal with Netflix, reportedly want the streaming giant to end "The Crown" before it gets to their relationship.

The recently-released season 4 of "The Crown" chronicled the birth of Prince Harry. With two more seasons having already been announced, there is a strong chance that his relationship with Meghan Markle will also be featured in the series.

The show only features storylines that are connected to Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, so the depiction of his love life could be skipped. However, considering that his and Meghan's decision to quit as senior members of the royal family earlier this year had a strong impact on the British monarchy and the queen, the producers won't be able to skip that part if they register the recent years on the show.

Therefore, the Sussexes reportedly want the series to end streaming before it gets to their relationship. Royal biographer Angela Levin warned that the couple won't be able to stop "The Crown" from covering their story, despite the fact that they recently signed a multi-million deal with the streaming giant, reports The Mirror.

Levin insisted that the duo signing a megabucks deal with Netflix was a "terrible error" as "The Crown," one of its biggest hit shows, "is ridiculing his father, his mother and his grandmother." In a conversation with talkRADIO, Levin said that Harry himself told her two years ago that the royal family was watching "everything" the show was doing and he was "'going to insist it stops before it reaches me'."

"When I met Harry at Kensington Palace the first question he asked me was, 'Are you watching The Crown?' I mumbled and said, 'are you and the rest of the Royal Family?' He said, 'yes, we're all absolutely watching everything but I'm going to insist it stops before it reaches me,'" she recalled.

The royal expert warned that the couple s "being naive" and Netflix may misuse them to get gossip and private info which could "absolutely decry the Royal Family."

"And he's (Harry) now actually doing what I think is so disloyal and rude and that is taking money from a company like Netflix that knows exactly that it's going to get its pint of blood out of somebody when it offers a lot of money," she said.