Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly originally hired a different director to helm their Netflix docuseries but they parted ways due to creative differences.

According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially worked with Garrett Bradley. She helmed the critically-acclaimed "Naomi Osaka" documentary after Netflix bosses reached out to her. It is unclear if the streaming platform also contacted the director to help the couple with their show.

However, the director had a different vision on what the Sussexes' docuseries should be about. Bradley allegedly wanted to film the couple in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California. But they were not amenable to the idea.

An industry insider said, "Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home and they were not comfortable doing that. There were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project."

The source claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's own production company, Archewell Production, "captured as much footage as they could" before they hired Liz Garbus.

The insider explained that this is the reason why the couple was seen with different film crews during their two trips to New York City in 2021. On their second trip, they were accompanied by Garbus and her crew.

However, the publication claimed that Garbus also clashed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the content of their Netflix docuseries. The couple allegedly "wanted to heavily edit" the series and also asked the streaming giant to delay its release. They wanted it to come out in 2023 instead of this December in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but Netflix refused.

The former "Suits" star herself admitted in her interview with Variety that their series is not how she and Prince Harry would have wanted to tell it. She said, "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it."

But she explained that they are "trusting" their story to "someone else, and that means it will go through their lens." There is also no proof that they originally hired Bradley to direct their show. Netflix has yet to announce the title of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries.