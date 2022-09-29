Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix in 2020 to produce original content and while they have yet to release any, it is said that they are now desperate to make changes out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently only have the confirmed documentary called "Heart of Invictus" after Netflix cancelled their animated series "Pearl." According to Page Six, they also have a docuseries that they wanted to release in December after Season 5 of "The Crown" comes out on Nov 9. But sources claimed that they now want to make edits and possibly postpone its release to sometime in 2023.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "keen to take out or downplay much of what they have said about King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate, the new Princess of Wales," insiders told the publication.

One Hollywood industry source chimed in, "A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall. I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?"

Another insider claimed, "Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There's a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be desperate to make edits to the show given reports that King Charles III is holding off giving their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, royal titles until their media projects are out. He could allegedly change his decision on giving them "Prince" and "Princess" titles depending on the contents of their projects. For now, their children are called "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor" in the royal line of succession.

Blackmail, anyone?



A FURTHER degrading of the Monarchy. ARE a Monarch’s grand kids entitled to be Prince/Princess?



King Charles Will Reportedly Wait Until After Prince Harry’s Media Projects Are Released to Finalize Archie and Lilibet’s Royal Titles https://t.co/smwiqHhurB — Bonnie Bartel Latino (@BonnieBLatino) September 23, 2022

Aside from making edits to their Netflix show, it is said that Prince Harry has also postponed the release of his memoir to 2023. It was initially set for November or December this year. But he allegedly also wanted to make changes following Queen Elizabeth II's death and out of respect for his father, who is now King Charles III, and his stepmother Camilla, being the Queen Consort.