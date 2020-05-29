Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with their one-year-old son Archie are currently residing in their new Los Angeles home. While the couple is still settling in their new Hollywood Hills abode, they are currently dealing with repeated incidents of property trespassing.

According to Daily Beast, the former royals have reported multiple incidents of anonymous drones flying over their new property, which was previously owned by Tyler Perry. As per the report, at least five such incidents have been reported to the Los Angeles Police Department's non-emergency line by the couple. These incidents reportedly took place on May 9, May 19, May 20, May 21, and May 25. These drones were reportedly seen flying as low as 20 feet on their property in an attempt to get some pictures of the family-of-three.

A source claims that the couple has been concerned about their family's security and privacy because of "'unimaginable' levels of press intrusion at their temporary new home." And now, they are looking for a security team which they plan to pay for on their own.

"They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can't just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them," the source said.

The most recent drone-related incident took place on Memorial Day when the couple was spending time with their son at the poolside of their house.

"Unknown suspects were flying a drone in the area and they were last seen on Coldwater Canyon," said a spokesperson for the LAPD about an incident that took place on May 20 at 11:12 am.

The source goes on to deny the claims suggesting that Prince Charles, Harry's father is currently paying for the Sussexes security team. While these rumours are said to be untrue, Harry and Meghan plan to pay for these services on their own.

"They are not asking for any special treatment, and have not received any," a friend said.

In other news, Hello is reporting that Harry and Meghan are believed to have returned to the UK this week for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding, which was scheduled to take place Friday. However, plans were changed, and the wedding was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The palace is yet to announce the new wedding date of the much-anticipated next royal wedding. If things were as planned, this would be Sussexes first trip back home after officially exiting the royal family.