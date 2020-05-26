Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping in touch with the rest of the British royal family back in the UK. Meanwhile, they are making sure that their one-year-old son Archie is also well-acquainted with his royal family particularly his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sunday Times' royal correspondent revealed some inside details of the Sussexes' call with Queen Elizabeth II as she is self-isolating in Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip. Katie Nicholl revealed that the couple made sure to connect with the queen on her 94th birthday on April 21. Archie also joined his parents to extend his wishes to his great grandmother.

As per the expert, during their phone call the Queen pointed out some similarities between Prince Harry and his son. She said that the baby has inherited his father's red hair.

Meanwhile, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, who are currently rumoured to be residing in a £12 million mansion which is owned by Tyler Perry, are spending a lot of time as a family during the lockdown. And they are using this time to enjoy watching their baby grow and achieve some milestones.

"At the moment they are just enjoying watching Archie experience so many milestones," a source reportedly told the royal editor. "They have spent a lot of time together as a family during the lockdown and it's been a magical time."

In addition, the sources have described little Archie as a "happy and sweet baby." He is currently trying to learn to walk. "Archie is a happy and sweet baby, full of love and joy, and it's contagious" and that "He is active and pulling himself up on everything with a great determination to walk."

The couple who recently moved to the Beverly Hills house is reportedly still on a property search. They are looking for permanent residence which they want it to be "close to nature" with "hiking" trails to enjoy.