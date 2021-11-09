It is said that concerns over privacy intrusions have made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reclusive even to their neighbours in Santa Barbara, California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly rarely mingle with their neighbours and mostly keep to themselves in their Montecito mansion. Royal expert Neil Sean contradicted claims from Lady Colin Campbell that they are being snubbed by neighbours. They are reportedly struggling to settle in to their new life and that neighbours "don't want to touch them."

Instead, he said the situation is the other way around. Speaking on his YouTube vlog "Neil Sean's Daily News Headlines" on Tuesday, he suggested that the couple has "become very very reclusive." He said, "Think Greta Garbo way back in the 30s when she famously said 'I want to be alone.' Lots of neighbours have tried to become friends with the royals and why not of course, because for them just to be pictured with someone who stood next to our gracious majesty the queen would be a great coup."

Sean claimed that it is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves who "decided to remain reclusive." But this does not necessarily mean that they do not mix. "People see them in and around that neighbourhood area, particularly Prince Harry riding his bike. Meghan, not so much she seems, very well shall we say, slightly reclusive."

The NBC News royal entertainment writer said the former "Suits" star does apparently go out with her husband for "some rambles and walks and hikes and stuff like that but not for long." He claimed that the former working royals barely interact with their neighbours because "they're both very frightened about anything about their life getting out."

Sean pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have really made sure to it that people "don't know much about what they do privately other than the things they wish to dash on to Zoom about or release letters" from their office. He also found it interesting that "people have spun it the other way claiming that they're just well a little bit sniffy and a little bit common."