Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have made Princess Diana proud and happy with their decision to step down as senior royals.

According to Marie Claire, the late Princess of Wales "would have approved of their rebellion." The couple stepped back from their roles in March 2020 (dubbed Megxit) and have since made a new life for themselves and their family in California. They are now parents to two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 4 months.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also since launched their non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation, and signed deals with Netflix and Spotify to produce original content. They have aligned themselves with various causes including the global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Their first public engagement together since she gave birth to Lilibet on June 4 was at the VAX Live concert in New York, where they spoke about the importance of getting the vaccine.

The couple has made other ventures including becoming "impact partners" and investors with fin-tech managing company Ethic as part of their effort to encourage people to invest in sustainable companies. Most recently, the 40-year-old former "Suits" star lobbied for paid parental leave since there is no national paid family leave policy in the U.S. She made her request in a letter addressed to members of the U.S. Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Suffice to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a name for themselves across the pond on their own, without aid from the British royals. According to royal expert Andrew Morton, Princess Diana would "be thrilled" with the progress they are making since Megxit.

The author of "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess" said, "She would be doing cartwheels. She'd be thrilled seeing that Harry has made himself and Meghan independent humanitarians irrespective of what the palace might say, she would have applauded that."

Morton is seeing things differently now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have proven that they can take care of themselves after Megxit. Back in April, he said Princess Diana would be "disappointed" at her son's decision to leave the royal family.