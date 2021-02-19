The Sussex family will be complete when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome their second child later this year, as they might never plan for another baby.

A friend of the royal couple told People magazine: "They are absolutely over the moon. They've always imagined their family of four and are so happy to finally be one."

Another source close to the couple said that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex wanted to have another baby soon as they always wanted their son Archie, who was born in May 2019, "to have a sibling close in age."

Harry himself also previously hinted that he will only want two kids. When the Duke interviewed Dr. Jane Goodall for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, which his wife guest-edited, he had said about the number of children he'll have: "Two, maximum!"

While Harry might be following in the footsteps of his parents Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, who had only two children, his elder brother William has completely different plans. The Duke of Cambridge is already father to three children- Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, whom he shares with his wife Kate Middleton.

The Cambridges reportedly want to welcome another child to their family very soon. A source claimed to Us Weekly that Kate knows that her "clock is ticking" and therefore has started trying for the fourth child.

According to the insider, William was skeptical about having baby No. 4, but Kate convinced him of it. "Having four children was always part of Kate's plan...William said that three children is more than enough. The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed....But Kate's desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger?" the source said.

"After taking some time to think about it, he's (William) on the same page and is excited about the future," the source added.

The report also said that Queen Elizabeth II, who is herself mother to four children, is "overjoyed" with William and Kate's decision to have another kid.

"She adores her great-grandchildren. She's slightly concerned that the Cambridges are biting off more than they can chew, especially as Kate isn't planning to employ another nanny (as she wants to be hands-on), but as long as they're happy, she's happy," the source said.