Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles after exiting the British royal family in quest of starting an "independent life." As per the experts, their dream appears achievable as they are believed to have the capacity to earn "eight or nine figures annually."

According to Daily Star, experts suggest that even after the Sussexes had to drop their royal titles, they could easily build a global brand. The former "Suits" star is believed to have the "potential" to bag any endorsement deals she wants.

Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5W Public Relations and crisis management mogul thinks that the former royals could earn "eight or nine figures annually" from endorsement deals alone. She calls Meghan Markle a "huge superstar" with enormous calibre to create a popular brand.

"I think Meghan Markle has shown us that she is still a huge superstar and has the potential to get any endorsement deals in the world she wants," she said.

Nevertheless, the PR expert encourages the couple to never lose sight of their main objective that got them so far. "My advice to them is to continue to be vigilant in maintaining their privacy, as well as ensuring that their new charitable focus is well received by the public," Torossian explained.

As for their earning potential, she believes that individually and as a couple, they will be welcomed in the world of advertising by brands across the world once the lockdown is lifted and normalcy restores, following the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic is believed to have stalled the Sussexes plans of relaunching themselves as well as their non-profit organisation Archewell.

"Whether appearances, brand partnerships, or more, they could make eight or nine figures annually with endorsement deals." I am excited to see what they will accomplish post-Covid 19," Torossian said.

Prince Harry and Meghan are currently residing in an $18 million estate in Los Angeles, Meghan's hometown. The couple recently moved to California after spending a few weeks in Canada since their exit from the royal family. Followers are eagerly waiting for their next move as independent royals. However, the COVID-19 outbreak is believed to be the reason for the delay in big announcements by the couple.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," Meghan and Prince Harry said in their statement in January as published on their former official Instagram account Sussex Royal.