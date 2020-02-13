Valentine's day is just around the corner and Meghan Markle knows exactly what she wants from her beau on a special day. We may have an idea of how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to celebrate the lovers' day. As per the latest report, Duchess of Sussex once mentioned that she desires to be served "breakfast in bed" by her loved one on V-day.

According to The Sun, the royal mother once wrote on her now-defunct blog The Tig that she is a big fan of Valentine's Day and revealed her ideal way of spending the special day.

"Hook, line and sinker, I am such a s***ker for Valentine's Day. Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I'm immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course."

She even hinted at what could be the best gift for her on the cupid day. Take notes, Prince Harry!

The royal mother-of-one said that all she craves are simple gifts such as "breakfast in bed," "a sweet love note," and "a single flower." She insists that it is the thought that counts as cited by the above-mentioned publication.

In her blog, she revealed that her dream Valentine's day celebration destination is none other than Paris.

Meanwhile, the couple recently moved out of Europe to start their financially independent life. They are currently living in a gorgeous £11million mansion on Vancouver Island, Canada. As per the report, it is still not known who the owner of the mansion is and whether the royal parents are living on rent.

After stepping down from royal duties as senior royals, Harry and Meghan are maintaining a low profile. The two are keeping a distance from the public eye and supposedly enjoying their relaxed quiet life. Meanwhile, the couple made their first public engagement since Megxit at JP Morgan summit in Los Angeles last week, wherein the Duke of Sussex gave a speech.