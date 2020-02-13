Prince Harry is gradually getting back to work after stepping down from royal duties. As one of his first steps to become financially independent ex-royal, the Duke of Sussex is in talks with an American multinational investment bank and financial services Goldman Sachs for a gig at their speaker series "Talks at GS" events.

According to Daily Mirror, the royal dad's team is discussing his appearance at the trendy events where he will be giving a speech like David Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow have done in the past. "Talk at GS" is Goldman Sachs homegrown talk show series that features celebrities, athletes, artists, businessmen and other influential personalities discussing topics that are important to them.

The show that can be watched on its official YouTube channel Talk at GS features leading thinkers' insights and ideas about shaping the world. So far, the talk show has convened approximately 300 speakers including Katie Couric, Bob Iger, Pulitzer Prize Winner Rick Atkins, Tyra Banks, David Benioff, Victoria Beckham, Princess Firyal of Jordan and more.

As per the publication, talks between Goldman Sachs' executives and the Sussexes have been in works since November. This was even before they made the big announcement about splitting from the British royal family. It is said that the bank does not pay its speakers for appearing on the show and it happens to be an unpaid job. However, this gig is expected to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stepping stone in the corporate world where he has reportedly "set his sights on earning millions."

As he steps in the corporate world as a guest speaker, a PR guru Mark Borkowski speculates that they may be able to earn fortunes in the future.

"They're going to earn fortunes, whether through speeches or ambassador work – these are £1billion handshakes," Borkowski said.

More sources say that the couple's decision about becoming a part of Goldman Sachs' talk show "could pave the way for the Sussexes to forge a lucrative future relationship."

The news comes just days after Meghan and Harry's appearance at last week's JP Morgan summit on South Beach in Miami. The duke gave a speech in Miami's luxury 1 Hotel to the audience that included America's richest. He revealed that he has been in therapy for the last three years since he is not yet over his mother Princess Diana's death. It is still unclear whether the couple was paid for their appearance or not. Meanwhile, the British royal family refused to comment on the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes private schedule.