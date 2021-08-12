Nishika Kumble joins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Archewell Productions as head of the couple's scripted television productions.

She has been tapped by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to serve as senior vice president of scripted TV. Part of her work involves working closely with streaming giant Netflix, with which the royals have signed on for a multi-year partnership to produce content.

Kumble will "lead all scripted television productions and work closely with Netflix to produce entertaining content from diverse voices that informs, elevates, and inspires," reads a statement from Archewell.

The California resident comes highly qualified in her new role. She previously worked as vice president of development and production at Rashida Jones and Will McCormack's Le Train Productions. During her tenure there, she managed the company's TV productions where she worked on shows including AMC's "Kevin Can F**k Himself" and Quibi's "Centerpiece."

She was also a director of development at Noah Hawley's FX-based production company 26 Keys. She produced several seasons of "Fargo" and "Legion." Likewise, she was employed at the indie Studio Entertainment One for its scripted TV department.

Kumble joins recently hired Chanel Pysnik, Archewell Productions' head of unscripted TV. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hired her from Disney+, where she worked as director of international content. She spearheaded the platform's international launch and oversaw unscripted series and movies in the overseas markets.

The two ladies will work with Bennett Levine, the former business analyst at Sony Pictures Entertainment. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hired him as coordinator of Archewell Productions in spring. The trio will report to veteran Hollywood film producer Ben Browning, who is the head of content.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have since announced two projects in their deal with Netflix since they founded Archewell Productions in 2020. The first is "Heart of Invictus," a docuseries produced by the duke, which follows the journey of competitors at the rescheduled Invictus Games The Hague in 2022. The second is "Pearl" (working title), an animated series executive-produced by the duchess, which tells the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history.