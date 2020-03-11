Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are fulfilling their final royal duties. Among many, one of them include their meeting with young leaders of the world in support of the Queen Elizabeth II's Commonwealth Trust. The meeting was held privately in Buckingham Palace.

While they are back for their final round of royal engagements, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex in their capacity as QCT's President and Vice President met with six young leaders for a group discussion about mental health, equal opportunities and creating positive change around the world. Using their official Instagram account Sussex Royal, the royal couple shared photos giving a glimpse of the private engagement.

"Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President," the post read.

The post then directs the viewers to the charitable organisation's Instagram page which gives out details from conversations between the royals and the world leaders. The clip shows the group seated on a couch while they discuss their mental health struggles and how QCT supports them in an endeavour to make the necessary change in the society.

According to Daily Mail, the six young leaders who sat down with the duke and the duchess were Kenny Imafidon, social entrepreneur and activist, author and founder of Stand Tall Women Esther Marshall, Izzy Obeng, founder of Foundervine, Victor Ugo, founder MentallyAwareNigeriaInitiative, and Kiran Kaur and Amna Akhtar co-founders of the female empowerment platform GirlDreamer.

QCT is a charitable organisation that supports, funds and connects young leaders. They provide a platform for young social entrepreneurs to amplify their ideas. The charity works across the 54 countries that are a part of the Commonwealth and provide financial and networking assistance to leaders from these countries.

This will be one of the final engagements of the Sussexes before they step down from royal duties on Tuesday, March 31. The couple will start their transition period as non-performing royals on Wednesday, April 1. As per the report, based on their new arrangement, Harry will have to give up the role of Commonwealth Youth Ambassador after he officially steps back as senior royal. However, he will reportedly remain the president of the QCT and Meghan will continue to be the vice-president.