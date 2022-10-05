Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being accused of capitalising on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and humiliating King Charles III with the release of their new portraits taken at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Sept. 5.

Royal author Tom Bower claimed that the pictures sent a big message to His Majesty and the rest of the royal family about the couple's big plans now that they are back in California. He said it was an announcement of sorts that they are back to building their dreams in the U.S.A. at the expense of the British Royal Family.

The biographer, who wrote the controversial "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of using their appearances at the Queen's funeral events to promote their recent portraits taken by their friend Misan Harriman.

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month. pic.twitter.com/hE4DVD1HaB — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) October 3, 2022

Bower "absolutely" believes that the timing of the photos' release was well-thought out. He told Page Six, "It was all about, we're back now on course to build Brand Meghan and the book, the Netflix series, the podcast."

He added, "Everything is money. And to their advantage, they were in the public eye for seven days during the funeral or more, every day they were filmed."

On contrary, he said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were only seen in public once during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June when they attended the Thanksgiving service. Bower explained, "They were shuffled off to a window upstairs and hardly seen" whereas during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, "they were centre stage."

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex, the author said, "You know, she has really got one interest and that's Meghan and the casualties are the royal family and as far as she's concerned, that's terrific."

On Monday, Harriman released a couple of portraits of the couple taken moments before their appearance at the One Young World Summit. He shared the pictures just two days after Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of the Royal Family that showed King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the new Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Kate Middleton.