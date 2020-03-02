Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the hour-long Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, at 3:00 p.m. along with Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Cornwall, will join the Head of the Commonwealth in celebrating the upcoming service following the theme "Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming." According to the Daily Mail, the event will place the focus "on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation."

Joining the royals in the Commonwealth Day Service are international boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua and musicians Alexandra Burke and Craig David. Joshua will share a reflection while David and Burke will entertain participants from over 54 countries with special musical performances. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also expected to attend the service.

BBC One will show a live broadcast of the service from 2:15-4:00 p.m. and it will be streamed live on the BBC YouTube channel. Fans can watch the replay on the BBC World Service.

The Commonwealth Day Service will mark the last public engagement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as senior members of the royal family. They will officially withdraw from royal duties on March 31.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer enjoy the benefits they once enjoyed as senior royals following their exit. This includes the loss of their right to use their HRH titles. They will also lose their security privileges. They would have to pay for their own security while they are in the United Kingdom or in Canada, where they plan to spend most of their time with their son Archie. Likewise, they would have to pay rent whenever they vacation in the renovated Frogmore Cottage, which used to be their home.

Prince Harry recently returned to the U.K. to attend the Travalyst event in Edinburgh, Scotland. He asked to be called just "Harry" during the introductions. As for Meghan Markle, she is expected to join the Duke of Sussex in London on Thursday.