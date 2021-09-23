Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are kicking off their first public engagement together with a visit to New York City's One World Observatory on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Mayor Bill De Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante de Blasio to get a bird's eye view of the city, according to ET. Royal biographer Omid Scobie likewise announced that New York Governor Kathy Hochul will join them for a meeting at 8:00 a.m.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will begin their New York adventure tomorrow morning, September 23, when they join NYC Mayor @BilldeBlasio and @GovKathyHochul for an 8am visit to the @OneWorldNYC Observatory. pic.twitter.com/77HRowHabP — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 23, 2021

The visit to the World Trade Center, where the observatory is located on floors 100-102, marks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public engagement together since they went on parental leave. They took a break from public duties after the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4.

Following the visit to the observatory, they will also make an appearance during the live broadcast of Global Citizen's "Vax Live" concert at Central Park on Saturday. It is part of their continuing efforts to raise awareness of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and to raise funds for its global distribution.

It would mark the Duchess of Sussex's first in-person appearance at a "Vax Live" event. In the May concert, she only appeared via a recorded video message. Whereas, the Duke of Sussex was able to give a speech in front of the crowd that had gathered at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Scobie, co-author of "Finding Freedom," previously teased more visibility for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they finish their parental leave. He said they are "really excited" to get back to doing their public duties even with a packed schedule.

"They're a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground. They say that the proof is in the pudding, and what we are about to see is that pudding," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join Sir Elton John, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Metallica, and Kylie Minogue. Likewise, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Lizzo, and Camilla Cabello, who will all perform at the "VAX Live" concert.