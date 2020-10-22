Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally launched a website for their newly-established charity Archewell, months after they had to shut down their SussexRoyal website on becoming a financially independent member of the British royal family.

A new website for the Archewell organisation went up this week with a few initial information. According to Hello! magazine, the charity has been up and running for some months but a landing page for its website only went live on Tuesday.

The new website has a minimalist look with a neutral taupe background. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex's choice of the name Archewell for their charity has been explained at the centre of the only page on the website.

The page explains that the name Archewell has been derived from the words Arche and Well, and goes on the dictate the dictionary definitions of the words. Arche, which was also the inspiration behind the name of the Sussexes' only child Archie, is an ancient Greek word meaning "source of action." Meanwhile, well is defined as a "plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep."

The site also requests its visitors to subscribe to receive emails about Archewell's activities and initiatives. It gives a Beverly Hills postal address as well as an email address for contact. Upon sharing a link to the page - www.archewell.com, there is an extra message which reads: "Archewell is an organization committed to creating compassionate communities online and off, to serve our collective wellbeing."

The couple had filed paperwork to register the organisation in March after relocating to California from the United Kingdom. In a statement at the time, they explained the significance of the name they have chosen for it, and said: "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters."

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," the statement further read.