Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned that they will only suffer if they continue to deal with the tabloids legally.

A royal biographer said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not know how to calm down when it comes to negative publicity. They have fought a series of legal battles with British publications over breach of privacy and more.

But according to Tina Brown, their efforts would only seem futile. She told The Telegraph, "Doing battle with the British media is a lost cause." She said it is unfortunate that Meghan Markle "is as combative about it" as Prince Harry is.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face 'a lot of problems in relationship' says astrologer

The author of "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—The Truth and Turmoil" described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "addicted to drama." She claimed that the 37-year old royal's treatment of the media has been heavily influenced by the treatment of Princess Diana in the 1990s.

But both Prince Harry and Prince William have accused the British media of destroying their mother's life. They blamed the BBC for its role in the tragic death of the Princess of Wales following an investigation into her infamous Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.

Likewise, the Duke of Sussex admitted in his Oprah interview that the press intrusion led to his decision to abandon his royal duties. He feared "history repeating itself" and so he decided to take his family away from the U.K. so they could live a private life in the U.S.A.

But according to Brown, the wives are there to help steer the brothers on how they should handle the spotlight. She described Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship with the press positively. She said that the couple "calm each other down a lot" and because of this

"their marriage works very well in that way."

On the contrary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are both very defensive. Brown said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "wind each other up." She claimed that in their marriage, it is "Us Against the World," which she cautioned could only lead to "a disaster."