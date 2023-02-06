A royal author accused Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of stealing the attention away from King Charles III ahead of his coronation. They are said to be doing this through the speculations over their presence at the ceremony in May.

Journalist Charles Rae said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are becoming a "social talking point for everybody" and that they have become bigger news compared to the event itself. He called this a "great pity" as he shared his belief that the couple "will be invited."

However, regardless if they will come or not, he said they will still be the topic of conversation during the coronation. Speaking to GB News the biographer said, "Now, whether or not they come is the big $64,000 question. But whatever happens, whether they come or they don't come, they're still going to be the main celebrity and it's going to take the shine off the Coronation, there's no question about that."

Rae then likened Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to a scab that only gets worse the more you pick at it. He continued, "They are becoming, you know, a social talking point for everybody in the country, and it's like a scab that you've got and when you start to pick at it, it gets worse and worse and worse."

He added, "So whatever happens whether they come, or they stay away, they will still be at the forefront of that Coronation, which I think is a great, great pity."

King Charles III's coronation is on May 6, which also coincides with the fourth birthday of the couple's son, Archie. Now whether they attend the ceremony or not has been a topic of contention among royal experts, authors, and commentators.

According to recent reports, King Charles III has asked Archbishop Justin Welby to broker a deal with the Sussexes so they could attend his coronation in a low-key capacity. However, Buckingham Palace has yet to announce further details about the event including the guest list. Working royal family members will certainly be invited, including Prince William and Kate Middleton and the monarch's siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward.