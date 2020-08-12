Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly secretly moved out of Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry's mansion in Beverly Hills and shifted to their newly-purchased house in Santa Barbara.

According to a report in Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly purchased a private family home in the posh neighbourhood of Santa Barbara, months within relocating to California after stepping back as senior members of the British royal family.

The outlet reports that it's been six weeks since the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex moved to the house in the upscale California community along with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison. The neighbourhood is also home to two of their friends in the entertainment industry- Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

The purchase comes after several months of speculations that the couple will buy a place in Los Angeles, where they have been staying at Tyler Perry's £12 million mansion since the end of March. A source told Page Six: "Harry and Meghan have been quietly living in their own home in Santa Barbara since early July."

"They are not houseguests of Oprah or anyone else, they bought this home themselves. This is where they want to continue their lives after leaving the UK," the insider clarified.

The source also noted that the property is the first home either of them has ever owned, adding, "It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family — to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in."

"They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible," the insider claimed.

The source also said that the Sussexes were never planning to settle down in Los Angeles as many had believed, but instead, it was just a good place for them to temporarily stay upon their arrival in the US as Meghan's mom Doria Ragland was also staying there.

The source also said that the couple did thorough research before shortlisting the property as it would also be the childhood home for their son. "They have thought about this carefully and researched it well. This is the place where they plan to be happy, make good friends and bring up Archie, giving him the chance to play with other children his age," they said.

The insider also revealed that Perry's massive 12-bedroom, eight-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion was a huge favour to the couple in their time of need, but it wasn't as per Harry's taste. "Yes, he grew up in royalty and the halls of Buckingham Palace, but he prefers more intimate homes with character," the source said.

The couple will also continue to be the residents of Frogmore Cottage, their home in England, which is officially the property of Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes has confirmed the Santa Barbara purchase to Page Six, saying: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family."