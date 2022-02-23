Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a good time during dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in Santa Barbara, California over the weekend.

The royals appeared to have enjoyed each other's company during an intimate dinner at a local restaurant in Montecito. Photos from TMZ showed them laughing and smiling as they engaged in an animated conversation. They reportedly dined inside a covered and heated outdoor patio.

The Duchess of Sussex was even photographed laughing out loud at something Brooksbank said. The Duke of Sussex was also pictured with a big grin on his face. They were later seen leaving the restaurant together.

Meghan Markle walked out first, dressed in a floral top and pants, which she paired with a white blazer draped on her shoulders. Prince Harry followed in a black suit. Princess Eugenie trailed behind her cousin in a black floral dress but her husband was not pictured leaving the establishment.

The dinner outing comes after the Duke of Sussex and Princess Eugenie were spotted at a private suite at the Super Bowl the weekend before. The 31-year-old mum tried to go incognito with a baseball cap, black face mask, jeans and shirt. However, she was not entirely invisible given she was seated next to Prince Harry.

Prince Harry even bumped shoulders with a few celebrities and dropped by the LA Rams' locker room post-game, probably to congratulate the team on their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to reports, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank are staying at the Sussexes' Montecito mansion while in the U.S.A. It is likely that they brought their one-year-old son August with them but it is unclear what they are doing across the pond.

But seeing the princess and Prince Harry together despite rumours of the latter's rift with the royals shows they still share a close bond. Sources said that the two have always been close with each other even though the duke is older than his first cousin. It is believed that Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank are the first members of the royal family to visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California after Megxit.