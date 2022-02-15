Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got their first-ever visit by a royal family member two years after they left their royal duties and moved to Santa Barbara, California.

Princess Eugenie surprised royal followers as much as the Duke of Sussex did when they were photographed at the Super Bowl on Sunday night. They were seated together at a private box at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which is about two hours away from his home in Montecito. Fans shared photos online.

According to Omid Scobie, co-author of "Finding Freedom," Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have SalesForce, an official backer of BetterUp, to thank for their suite.

Perk of the job! Harry and Eugenie watched the #SuperBowl in a suite hosted by @salesforce, an official backer of @BetterUp, the mental health and career coaching platform where the duke is currently Chief Impact Officer.



The Duke of Sussex even met with a few other people at the game. He reportedly dropped by the LA Rams' locker room after the game, probably to congratulate them for beating the Cincinnati Bengals. He also smiled for a photo with singer Mickey Guyton, after she sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

"I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit," she captioned a picture of her and the royal on Twitter.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to be a sports fan but this is his first time to watch the Super Bowl in person. As for his first cousin, it is not known if the 31-year old stayed with him and Meghan Markle at their Montecito mansion. It is also unclear if her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their son, one-year-old August Philip Hawke, travelled with her from the U.K. to the U.S.A.

Princess Eugenie became the first member of the royal family to make a public visit to the Duke of Sussex since he and the Duchess of Sussex relocated to California in 2020. The 37-year old, on the other hand, has made a few trips back home to London. The first was for Prince Philip's funeral in April and then for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace in July 2021.

Obviously missing from the Super Bowl stands with Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie is Meghan Markle. Perhaps she stayed home to watch over their children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 8 months.