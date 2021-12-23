Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have great things planned for 2022, and speculations are rife that they will launch their own social media pages to reconnect with online fans.

Royal commentator Neil Sean cited sources who claimed that the couple has plans to do a live Q&A with fans over at Twitter or Instagram. He said it will just be them onscreen responding to queries so they can moderate the content themselves.

"This particular story ultimately centres on the fact that Harry and Meghan are gearing up allegedly for a busy 2022. One of the ideas that they're looking [at], is making sure they make their mark in the world of media," he said on his YouTube channel.

Sean claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have to be very vigilant because they once blasted social media as a "harmful place, full of toxicity." He continued, "Harry and Meghan decided to step back from that even though they had a considerable following on things like Instagram and Twitter when they were part of the British monarchy. But now moving forward, they decided and are toying with the idea of moving back to social media."

According to sources, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "have decided that they wish to return to social media naturally under their own terms, but one of the issues that they truly need to readdress is all of that negative and bad PR." A member of the couple's PR team has reportedly suggested the idea of a live Q&A which would "last few days."

"They see this as a great way of silencing some of the critics and counteracting some of their many negative stories, and of course, reconnecting with the public, showing them in their true home light. I think this is actually a really good idea," Sean said, adding that it is something that the 37-year-old royal plans to undertake first before the release of his memoir late in 2022. He claimed that a live Q&A on social media "would work perfectly" because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "want to control their own narrative."