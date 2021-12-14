Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been affectionate toward each other even in public, and their love for each other also shows in photos.

It is said that their love is what makes them the "most photogenic royal couple." A study conducted by photography experts Printique revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the top spot among twenty-four of the most famous royal couples in the world.

The research used Instagram data to determine the ranking, which the British royals dominated. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share some 2.4 million Instagram hashtags between them, which is reportedly nearly seven times more than the average for all royal couples.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton came in second with 2.2. million hashtags and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are on the third spot with 1.4 million. Other royal couples included in the research are Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene, and Queen Rania of Jordan and King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein.

A spokesperson said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are a royal inspiration when it comes to romance."

"They constantly prove life in the spotlight is no match for their priorities of love and happiness. Also, for their commitment to a flourishing family life."

The representative also called Meghan Markle "one of the most influential women in the world today." Despite her and Prince Harry no longer having an active social media account, they reportedly still continue to have "a powerful and enduring online presence."

"They have the potential to spark real change through their charity work and desire to make the world a better place. Harry and Meghan no longer have official positions within the Royal Family. However, it's clear that they, much like Princess Diana, are royals of the heart and deeply loved around the world," the spokesperson added.

The result comes after Prince Harry was deemed a "powerful influence" on people who are thinking of quitting their jobs. Likewise, Meghan Markle is considered as the "most influential royal" other than Queen Elizabeth II.