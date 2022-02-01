Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be looking to add Hollywood stars to join their media projects and have their eyes set on working with Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly want the celebrity couple's star power to rub off on them especially following the success of "Spider-man: No Way Home." The film raked in £1.27 billion in the global box office since its release before Christmas last year. Royal expert Richard Eden claimed that the royal couple made the first move to contact the "Spider-Man" stars for a meeting.

"Now, I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan want some of the screen pair's stardust to rub off on themselves. I can reveal that the royal couple contacted Holland and Zendaya out of the blue and asked to meet," he wrote in his piece for the Daily Mail.

A friend of the Duke of Sussex claimed that Holland and Zendaya "were rather bemused" by the invitation especially since they do not personally know the royals. Eden wrote, "Tom, the son of comedian Dominic Holland and photographer Nikki, grew up in Kingston-upon-Thames, 11 miles away from Kensington Palace, where Harry was raised. He attended a comprehensive school while Harry went to £44,000-per-year Eton College."

The source said, "Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life, so didn't know what they wanted." However, they agreed to meet, and "the meeting took place."

It is unclear why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached out to the actors. But "they may have hoped to persuade them to take part in one of their media projects." It would reportedly be a big boost to hire the celebrity couple.

"The royal couple are known to court entertainment stars assiduously. At their Windsor wedding in 2018, some of Harry's old friends were surprised to see famous actors and TV personalities they didn't know had ever met the prince."

Meghan Markle, being a former actress, already has celebrity friends. Prince Harry has also rubbed shoulders with a few Hollywood stars. But having Zendaya and Holland on board would reportedly be a "major coup" especially if they appear in an episode of the Sussex's Spotify podcast.