Prince Harry admitted to a full house that he has been undergoing therapy for the last seven years. He and Meghan Markle made their first joint public appearance since their royal exit in January. The couple was the keynote speakers at an exclusive JPMorgan event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the swanky 1 Hotel in Miami's South Beach on Thursday night. The Alternative Investment Summit was a star-studded event boasted the likes of Bob Kraft, Alex Rodriguez and Magic Johnson. Gayle King introduced Meghan while the duchess introduced her husband to the audience.

Meghan Markle spoke briefly about her husband Prince Harry, sources told Page Six. The royal couple reportedly had a private dinner with some of the other esteemed guests after the event.

"It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security. Meghan and Harry headlined the event as the keynote speakers," a source told The Post, as reported by Page Six.

"Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother. He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional. He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child," the insider said.

However, it is not known how much they were paid for the event. When they announced their decision to step down as senior royals, they informed that they planned to become "financially independent." So, they will be definitely paid for such gigs.

The Sussexes' are now holed up in a $14 million mansion in Vancouver Island in Canada. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping a low profile, as reported by People. Along with baby Archie, they are practicing yoga, hiking and walking their dogs.

Harry and Meghan are scouting for a CEO for their Sussex Royal Foundation. They reportedly poached Natalie Campbell from Prince William and Kate Middleton's foundation. But, she quit as CEO after a few months to become CEO of water company Belu.

There are also reports that the royal couple is hunting for a place to spend the summer in Los Angeles. Michael Hess, energy entrepreneur and husband of Meghan's best friend Misha Nonoo, has already offered them a place to stay in the gated Malibu Colony that is dubbed as "Billionaire's Beach."

A spokeswoman for the Sussexes declined to comment. "We do not comment on their private schedule," she said.

Meghan is settling down to her life in North America and is much less stressed, People reports. Being in LA would mean being close to her mother Doria Ragland. "She definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother," says a close friend.

Harry and Meghan are enjoying their time as new parents to Archie. "Archie is the priority. It's very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He's a happy kid—he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She's very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents," the friend added.