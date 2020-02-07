Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already planned their summer. According to the latest update, the couple is set to spend time in Los Angeles.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are no strangers to the US city as Los Angeles happens to be Meghan Markle's hometown. A person in the royal couple's inner circle told People magazine. The news comes three weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan moved to Canada following the royal exit.

In order to start a financially independent life, the couple renounced their HRH titles and moved away from the royal family. The decision was made after a crisis meeting among the senior members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, and Prince William.

"They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too," the source said. "They'll likely have houses in both places."

The news about house hunting in LA is no surprise to the royal followers as in their bombshell Megxit announcement the couple mentioned the desire to split their time in Britain and North America in the future. Meanwhile, Los Angeles looks like a well-thought-out option for the couple and their nine-month-old baby Archie because it is home to Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and many friends who have been visiting the couple in their new Vancouver Island home.

"She definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother," a close friend said.

The report reveals that Meghan is quite thrilled with the arrangement. She was happy to drive to Victoria International airport to pick her friend Heather Dorak, who is a Pilates coach in Los Angeles. Also, Meghan's "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer visited the couple around the New Years and together they enjoyed a hike in woods.

Back in Canada, the Sussexes are reportedly enjoying a "quiet life" as they have begun their transition period. They are spending time in nature and indulging in leisure activities as they adjust to their new normal.

"They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs," the source added.

In other news, the couple has beefed up security at their private mansion in Vancouver. TMZ obtained some photos which show improved security system installed at their North Saanich villa. Giant tarp, a new fence, and Home Depot are some of the new installations in order to prevent trespassers.