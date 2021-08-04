Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might make their red carpet debut since Megxit at the Emmy Awards amid reports that TV execs are keen to invite them to the event.

It could be their first red carpet appearance together since they relocated to their Montecito mansion in California after they left their roles as senior royals in March 2020. A source claimed that they could get a VIP invite to the ceremony from Netflix, and might even be persuaded to present an award.

"The Sussexes are in high demand — it would be their first red carpet appearance since Megxit and their full-time Californian move," the insider told The Sun. The same source claimed that talk show host Oprah Winfrey is also "planning to attend the night, which could help get them there."

"Certainly, there would be a VIP invite for them from Netflix at its evening celebration event. Netflix knows that shots of them with big Hollywood names would be huge PR," the source added.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 19 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer will serve as host while CBS and Paramount+ will air the ceremony at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex not only have connections to Winfrey but also to CBS. Their explosive sit-down interview on March 7 with the talk show host was aired by the network. It even received an Emmy nomination.

"Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" is among the five contenders under the "Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special" category. The 67-year old is said to be bookies' bet to win the award.

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will indeed make an appearance at the Emmy Awards, then it would be her first time in the Hollywood spotlight since Megxit. But it would be second for the duke, who previously joined Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, and other celebrities at the VAX Live concert. During the May 8th event, he gave an impassioned speech about equality and compassion on-stage at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The duchess, who was due to give birth to Lilibet, missed out on the event and did a recorded video message instead.