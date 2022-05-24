Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be part of the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. However, they could be part of the royal entourage during the mass at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3.

Sources told iNews said that Queen Elizabeth II has allowed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Prince Andrew, to attend the service. It is said to be one of the public engagements they will partake in during the Jubilee celebrations.

Professor Maclaran, of Royal Holloway, University of London, said that the royal family "are likely to be seen participating in the more informal events. After all, the Queen can't be expected to hide her family – even Andrew and the Sussexes."

Read more Queen did not ban Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from Jubilee balcony appearance, says source

Aside from the St. Paul's Cathedral service, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly also join events organised by charities. They will likewise spend time with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

Royal historian Dr. Ed Owens said this decision to allow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be seen in public during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations could be seen as "an attempt at reconciliation." He said, "The Queen would prefer, as she nears the end of her reign, that old wounds are healed and that she leaves Prince Charles to take on the leadership of a family that is functioning and cohesive, even if some members of the family are no longer working royals."

Dr. Owens, author of "The Family Firm," shared that it is "a way of using the spectacle of the Jubilee to expunge – at least publicly – the bad blood that has built up. This way the House of Windsor looks as though it is moving on from the past by putting on a united front."

Meanwhile, Dr. Clancy, a lecturer at Lancaster University, said that the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an opportunity to rethink their choices after they quit their royal duties in January 2020. The couple will join the four-day celebrations along with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months old, who will turn one on June 4.