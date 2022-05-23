It is said that Queen Elizabeth II had nothing to do with the final decision on who will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony at her Platinum Jubilee. Prince Charles and Prince Wiliam are the ones who allegedly banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already confirmed their return to the U.K. in June for the celebrations. They declared their excitement to attend, and even announced that they will be bringing their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months.

However, they will not join Her Majesty on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast on June 2, which will mark the start of the four-day event. Only working royals will be there, which means that aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew and his two children Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, will be excluded too.

An insider claimed, that it was not Queen Elizabeth II's idea to exclude the Sussexes. Instead, according to OK! magazine, it was Prince Charles and Prince William's decision because they felt that the couple might only cause even more trouble for the British royals.

The source said of the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, "They feel that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused nothing but chaos since moving to America with their endless tell-alls and interviews throwing shade at the royal family. They think it would be hypocritical of Harry and Meghan acting all smiles and waving to the crowds from the balcony like they're one big happy family."

The insider added that Prince Charles and Prince William were annoyed after the 37-year-old talked about his visit to Queen Elizabeth II in April with the "Today" show. They reportedly took it as a "personal dig" when the Duke of Sussex said that he is only making sure that his grandmother "is protected and has got the right people around her."

Meanwhile, royal author Omid Scobie said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never wanted to be a part of the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance in the first place. They told Queen Elizabeth II about this beforehand before it was announced that only working royals will join Her Majesty.