Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may take the decision to decline an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to attend her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It is said that Her Majesty has invited the couple to join the rest of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast after the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2. It would reportedly "mean a lot" for her if they were to accept her invitation because it "will likely" be her last big public appearance.

Queen Elizabeth II is not getting any younger. She is 95 years old and has had a series of health scares in recent months, especially after the death of Prince Philip on April 17 last year. A few months ago, she had to stay overnight in the hospital and had to cancel several public appearances thereafter under her doctor's orders. She now mostly does light duties from her desk at Windsor Castle where she resides. She also now relies on a walking stick because of problems with her mobility.

Read more Queen invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to watch RAF flypast - report

Suffice to say, her age is catching up to her and royal experts are claiming that the British public will likely see less and less of her especially after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. As such, she has reportedly invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. According to the Daily Telegraph, the "moment will be particularly poignant as it will likely mark the last big family balcony appearance of her reign."

However, according to GB News, the couple may have snubbed the invite. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that no decision has been made as to whether they will attend or not.

It is believed that even Buckingham Palace aides have drawn up contingency plans for the Platinum Jubilee events to continue in case Her Majesty is unable to attend. This means younger senior royals would have to take her place.

It is not yet known if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They were recently in the country on April 14 to meet with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla ahead of their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games on April 16.