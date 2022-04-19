Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be heading back to the U.K. in June to be with Queen Elizabeth II for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The couple has reportedly been accepted with open arms by Her Majesty. They have been invited to join the rest of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour parade.

A source claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not have wanted to be there for the RAF flypast if they were to join the celebrations. But Queen Elizabeth II insisted and was said to have expressed her "dearest wish" to have the family reunited and for the couple to be there.

Aside from the Trooping the Colour parade, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly also been invited to attend the service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral. They have also been asked to join other family events.

Sources told The Telegraph that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cannot play any formal roles during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This is understandable given that they are no longer working royals. But a palace source called these reports "mere speculations."

The couple made a stopover in the U.K. last week Thursday, ahead of their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. They reunited with Prince Charles, Camilla, and Queen Elizabeth II. It is said that Prince Harry contacted his father first to tell him about their plans to visit. The call was believed to be an olive branch from the young royal.

A secret meeting took place at Windsor Castle which according to royal experts, involved some "clear the air" talks. The 95-year-old monarch agreed to meet with her grandson and Meghan Markle after he met with the Prince of Wales.

During their reunion with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made a promise to her about Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months. They told her that they would return with their children in the "near future" so she could spend time with them. It is unclear when this reunion will take place but it is believed to be during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.