Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may look loved up in public but it is said that they could be headed for a divorce next year so they can work on their personal interests.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, royal expert Neil Sean claimed that 2022 does not look good for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in terms of their marriage. He said, "It looks like in 2022 they could be heading for a split, and here's the reason why."

He said, without mentioning a shred of evidence, that the couple has been told that they are better off doing their own work separately. This way they can best focus on their personal business interests.

"Those very expensive people that they pay thousands of pounds to every month from all of those deals that we all report on basically said, 'look it would work better if you were independent of each other'," Sean said.

Read more Psychic predicts future of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage

Divorce rumours have long since plagued Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even coming from her very own family. Her half-siblings Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr. have warned that their marriage will not last long.

The former window fitter had told fellow housemates during his appearance on Australia's "Big Brother VIP" that the Duke of Sussex is next on the chopping block. He mentioned how the former "Suits" star was very cold toward her first husband, film producer Trevor Engelson when she ended their marriage. She reportedly sent him back her wedding ring via mail.

Likewise, Samantha, who wrote "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1," claimed back in March that divorce is definitely in the picture for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She said, "I see [the marriage] ending in divorce unless they get extensive counseling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies, to work on everyone that they've damaged in the course of this bull-in-a-china-shop two-year spiel."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to remain mum on the divorce rumours. Instead, they have put their attention on important matters like lobbying for paid parental leave and the importance of mental health in the workplace.