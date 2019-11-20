Joe Little, a royal commentator, said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to spend their first Christmas with their son Archie in the U.S. is not a snub to Queen Elizabeth II because Prince William and Kate Middleton also did the same in the past.

Little pointed out the double standards on how the media treats the Duke and Duchess of Sussex compared to its treatment of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. "Good Morning Britain" host Pierce Morgan blasted the couple for allegedly "snubbing" the Queen by avoiding Christmas at Sandringham.

However, Little reminded everyone that Harry and Meghan decided to do so, but there has been a precedent event. A year after Kate married into the Royal Family, she and Prince William spent Christmas with her family in 2012, and the press did not sensationalise their decision.

The Telegraph merely wrote, "William and Kate miss Queen's Christmas, choosing to spend it with Middletons." Meanwhile, Hello magazine enticed readers to find out why the couple chose to spend Christmas away from Sandringham. The reasoning involved having to spend a private holiday with Kate's parents. But with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the media sensationalise it to make it sound negative.

"No snub to the Queen or anything like that. Pretty much everything about them at the moment is being sensationalized by the media." Little told Insider.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed through a press release that they are spending Christmas 2019 with her mother, Doria, in the U.S. Queen Elizabeth II even supported their decision and they are not the first family to not spend the holidays with the royals.

In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton have skipped the Sandringham tradition not just in 2012 but also in 2016. They spent it with Kate's family in Berkshire.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas 2016 with her family in Berkshire, so what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have planned for this Christmas is absolutely no different," Little added.

Meanwhile, this would be the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will miss Christmas at Sandringham. The couple had spent the past two holidays with the Duke's side of the family, which meant the Duchess had to be away from her family for the past two Christmases. It is only understandable that this time they spend it with Meghan's side of the family.