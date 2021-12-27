Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu following news of his death on Sunday, Dec. 26.

The couple shared their sadness at his passing at the age of 90 in a statement shared by "Finding Freedom" author Omid Scobie on Twitter. They said he will be "remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit" and called him "an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared their fond memory of the Nobel Prize Winner when they met during their visit to South Africa in September 2019. They met him and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

"It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa - 'Arch and The Arch' he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence," the couple wrote and concluded their tribute, "He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all."

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a statement on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu: pic.twitter.com/Lz20AjRsNE — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 26, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then shared an adorable photo of the human rights champion planting a kiss on Archie's forehead after the meeting. They captioned the snap, "Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!"

NEW VIDEO: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduce Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu September 25, 2019

Aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II also shared her condolences. In a statement shared by Buckingham Palace on Twitter, the British monarch wrote, "I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world."

The statement continued, "I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour. Archbishop Tutu's loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain. Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high affection and esteem."

A message of condolence from Her Majesty The Queen on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 26, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid their tribute after a representative for Archbishop Tutu's family, Dr. Ramphela Mamphele, announced his death. He said the Apartheid hero "died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town."