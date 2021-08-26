Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines in March when they accused the palace of racism in their Oprah interview, allegedly because someone questioned Archie's skin colour.

In their sit-down interview, they shared that concerns were raised over how dark their son's skin colour would be prior to his birth. The Duchess of Sussex claimed that because of his race, Archie was denied the title of prince and he was refused security.

The couple had refused to name the individual and only shared that he or she is a senior member of the institution. But an epilogue to the update of "Finding Freedom" leaked by the Daily Mail revealed that they nearly revealed the person's name.

Read more Prince William faces backlash as he defends football players from racism and not Meghan Markle

A source told co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that they had "considered" naming the royal right there during their interview. But they ultimately decided against it, because as what Meghan Markle told Winfrey, it would be "very damaging" to the institution.

Their refusal to name the person had royal fans on a guessing game on who among the royal family members are racist. Prince Harry has since confirmed that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor the late Prince Philip had any concerns about Archie's race.

Prince William has also defended the Firm from the allegations during a school visit in east London earlier this year with Kate Middleton. He told reporters that they are "very much not a racist family." That then leaves Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall.

In response to the claims, the palace had issued a statement saying that "recollections may vary." According to the updated "Finding Freedom," which is out on Aug. 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that the institution failed to take "full ownership" over their allegations.

As for concerns over Archie, a source said, "The differential treatment the couple felt had been bestowed upon their son was a major sting to Harry and Meghan." The book claimed that palace courtiers had lied to the press about the couple not wanting Archie to become a prince. In fact, they want that option, "given that it would provide their son with a level of security that only comes with a title."